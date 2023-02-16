Case of missing antique shop owner is re-examined by television programme

Trevaline Evans

Despite a police investigation 52-year old Mrs Evans has never been found and no one has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

There were various theories from murder to her running away to start a new life.

The case was re-opened in 2001 and it was also featured on Crimewatch with a reconstruction of the day she disappeared.

Now the case has been re-examined in Channel 4's In the Footsteps of Killers, presented by Emilia Fox.

She and criminologist Professor David Wilson, travel to Llangollen to look into the various theories.

They examine the cases against her husband, Richard, Shropshire serial killer, Robin Ligus, who died recently and the killer, Christopher Halliwell who is currently serving a life sentence.

The latter was, the presenters discover, believed to have been in Llangollen at the time of Trevaline's disappearance and a vehicle possibly his, was spotted on the Horseshoe pass when she went missing.

The programme also looks at the relationship between Trevaline and her husband, Richard, who died in 2015 and whether he could have killed her.

Professor Wilson investigates at the possible link with Shropshire's Robin Ligus who murdered antique dealer Trevor Bradley.