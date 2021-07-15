Grant new as trains return to Llangollen

The Llangollen Railway

Board members of the Llangollen Railway Trust say there were encouraged by the support given to the resumption of services on July 9 when a limited service of heritage diesel railcars operated from Llangollen to Berwyn in a weekend said as a 'shakedown exercise’ to ensure the operational arrangements went to plan.

More than 450 passengers enjoyed the hourly shuttle service making a much needed £3,000 for the railway.

Trust chairman, Pete Edwards said that in addition, many visitors made some generous donations to support the railway’s start-up expenses.

“Given the short notice available to announce the railway was able to reopen, we are pleased to have welcomed so many people to

Llangollen. Many came from within our 50-mile radius catchment area, but others from further afield, all anxious to show their support.

"This is our first step in the reopening of the line through to Glyndyfrwdy when various essential engineering works are completed, hopefully during August when steam engines may return.

Trains continue Fridays to Sundays from July 16 with an hourly service from Llangollen starting at 11am through to 4pm. Revised Welsh Government Covid restrictions will apply and masks must be worn on the trains. A 15-minute stop over at Berwyn allows for a visit to the historic Chain Bridge or take a longer walk to the famous Horseshoe Falls and return on a later train.

Operations Director, Mike Williams said, “The railway’s team of volunteers have pulled out all the stops and made great efforts in all departments to return the stations, trains and track to operational condition after so long a shunt down period.”

The trust is celebrating news that the railway has been awarded a grant of £143,290 from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund Phase 2. The purpose of the funding is to assist with salary and overhead costs both ahead of and during the initial week of reopening.