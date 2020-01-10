Jailed: Businessman threatened to post intimate pictures of woman on Facebook

Gareth Ashley Wilson, 38 who ran two businesses in the Wrexham and Llangollen areas, threatened to make her "an internet sensation."

He admitted assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and disclosing private sexual images.

Wilson, 38, who ran A.W.Renewables Ltd and A.W.Property and Lettings Ltd, humiliated the woman by sending images to a Whatsapp group, Mold Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Mills said it was not possible to say how many people had accessed them.

After the woman left him, he sent her abusive and threatening messages, threatening to post images on a public page on Facebook.

When he was arrested in August he claimed some images had been uploaded in error.

Wilson, who at the time of the offences lived in Llangollen, was jailed for 21 months and given a five-year restraining order not to approach the victim or post any images of her online. He was also ordered to pay £1,500 costs.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that it was a truly appalling and concerning case where Wilson had sought to control and bully the victim.

Impact

He could easily have been charged with blackmail and making a threat to kill, the judge said.

In a victim impact statement, the woman told how she was left feeling numb and stressed and was struggling to understand why he had done it.

It had a huge impact on her, her family and friends.

Wilson, who had previous convictions for violence and public disorder, had since undergone work with a psychotherapist, Paul Abraham, representing Wilson said.

" While he had previously seen himself as a victim, now appreciated that he was to blame, " Mr Abraham said.

His client had been an extremely hard working man who had established two businesses, the court heard. One employed 14 people full-time and two sub contractors. He had acquired a portfolio of properties and also ran a lettings agency.

"He had been working long hours for many years but the pressures became too much to bear," said Mr Abraham.

"It became harder and harder for him, he started to drink more and more and eventually started using illicit drugs as well.

"It had a negative effect on his life and on his behaviour."