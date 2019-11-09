Feature film shot in Shropshire and Llangollen sites gets premiere

Written by Oswestry-based Adam Howes and directed by Llangollen-based Andrew Gale, both of whom also produced the movie, "The End of All Things" follows a group of survivors 20 years after a nuclear event decimated the world's population. They are forced to choose between blind hope and survival.

The filmmakers spent several weeks shooting the feature on location in Llangollen and Shropshire, including stretches filming in or near Oswestry, Church Stretton, Whitchurch and Llangedwyn, while post-production took place in North Wales, London and Spain.

Adam said that with Shropshire and north Wales the film’s spiritual home, Eve Entertainment decided that its first public screening should be a local one.

It will take place on November 23 at Llangollen Town Hall. The event will begin at 7.30pm and will be followed by a question and answer with the filmmakers. Tickets are available at £10 each and can be booked online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-end-of-all-things-uk-premiere-tickets- 75287132841 or via Facebook.

Adam said: "The producers are proud to be able to offer the people of Shropshire and Wales a chance to see many stunning local vistas up on the big screen.

"With numerous remote and undisturbed locations available on their doorstep, the area offered the perfect backdrop for the story that turned out to be extremely timely as production went on," he said.

Filming was done with a predominantly local crew alongside professional actors based in the area, including Harry Davies from Oswestry who is studying at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Film students were also invited to get involved.

The film is due for release in North America at the end of the year, with a UK release date still to be announced.

Adam said the idea for "The End of All Things" had been in the pipeline for a long time.

"I was supposed to go to drama school but I gave up acting to do writing and music.

Andrew and I wrote a short script of a post apocalyptic story and we started filming in March a few years ago. However for the whole fortnight of filming, when we wanted dull grey day, it was glorious sunshine and we had to give up.

The feature film version has been more than two years in the making and Adam said the story has changed quite dramatically.

"Because we were on a tight budget it has taken longer than we wanted but it has been well worth it."