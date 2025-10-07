Severn Trent issues apology after burst pipe disrupts water supply in Llanfyllin

Residents in the Powys town have reported having no supply, low pressure or discoloured water this morning.

Severn Trent blamed a burst water pipe in the area. Supply interruptions were first reported to the water company at around 6.23am.

In an update issued at 8.17am, Severn Trent said it expected repairs to be completed by midday.

A spokesperson said: "We'd like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY22 area of Llanfyllin this morning. This is due to a burst water pipe.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 12pm.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."