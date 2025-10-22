'We only wanted fairness': Politician demands debate after battle to save Mid Wales' air ambulance base fails

Welsh Assembly Member Russell George made the comments after raising the issue in the Senedd earlier this week.

The long-running battle to save the Welshpool air ambulance base was finally defeated last week - sounding a hugely disappointing blow for Powys residents.

Mr George has said that those who made the decision to scrap the Mid Wales base would now be held to account for their actions.

Russell George.

Outlining what should now happen, he said: "As part of the proposed changes, a range of so-called ‘mitigation’ measures were announced, including the deployment of additional road vehicles for areas of Mid and North Wales.

"However, I firmly believe these steps fall far short of what is truly needed to safeguard vital emergency services.

"This week I have asked the Welsh Government for a statement on their position, and for time to be allowed to fully debate this awful decision on the floor of the Senedd."

Mr George also hailed the efforts of the campaigners and Mid Wales residents who led the fight to prevent the closure of the Welshpool base.

He said: "I would also like to pay tribute to the many individuals who have fought tirelessly to oppose the closure of the Mid and North Wales bases, whether through organised petitions, dedicated fundraising, or passionate public campaigning.

"This extraordinary collective effort has truly showcased the remarkable strength of feeling and unity within our communities."

Mr George said he was still not convinced of the arguments put forwards for the removal of the base.

He said: "From the very beginning, we have consistently challenged the facts and rationale put forward for these changes. We have pressed decision makers to explain why they consider it acceptable for 40 communities to receive a slower emergency response. These are questions that have never been satisfactorily answered.

“It is my strong belief, the proposals to close the Air Ambulance’s bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon were based on incomplete and flawed information.

"The process has been marred by bias, misinformation, and misdirection. Nevertheless, the facts remain unchanged: the people of Mid Wales were never seeking preferential treatment, only fairness.

"The residents of Mid and North Wales deserve the same standard of care and prompt emergency response as those living in urban areas."