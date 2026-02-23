Shropshire Star
Long road ban for drink driver, 40, caught on busy Mid Wales B-road

A drink driver who was caught on a busy B-road has been handed a long motoring ban.

By Nick Humphreys


William Hancock, aged 40, drove a Vauxhall Astra on the B4393 at Llanfyllin, Powys on February 17 last year.