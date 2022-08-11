Notification Settings

Retired market trader died of pneumonia linked to car crash injuries from 13 years earlier

By Nick HumphreysLlanfyllinPublished: Last Updated:

A retired market trader died of pneumonia a decade after sustaining a serious injury in a car crash.

Michael Holmes, aged 76, was involved in a road smash in Mid Wales in 2009. He died on July 31 this year.

An inquest into Mr Holmes' death was told that after the crash, he had to stay at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for several weeks and have hip replacement surgery. He also suffered from chronic kidney disease.

Mr Holmes, who was born in Lancashire but lived in Llanfyllin, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on June 23 this year and was diagnosed with right-sided pneumonia. He was not able to cough up due to drugs he was on for his hip.

He died on July 31. The medical cause of his death was given as aspirational pneumonia.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of natural causes, contributed to by a road traffic collision.

