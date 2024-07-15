Teenage artists commended for their creative skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pupil at Ysgol Llanfyllin, Bethan Pimble, has won the University Centre Shrewsbury's Young Nature Artist of the Year in her age category for her painting of a giraffe against an African sunrise sky.

The 13-year-old received a trophy - a sculpture of a hare created by artist Angela Sidwell - and a signed book by the writer and TV presenter, Stephen Moss, as well as a £50 voucher for the RSPB.

Bethan Pimble with her painting, receiving her prize from Stephen Moss

Bethan was presented with her prizes by Mr Moss - the original producer of BAFTA award-winning TV series, Springwatch - at a special ceremony in Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, another pupil at the secondary school, Isobel Owen, has had a picture accepted for the Royal Academy of Arts Young Artists' exhibition in London.

Isobel at the Royal Academy of Arts in London

The 13-year-old's artwork is one of 300 pieces selected for the exhibition, from 21,000 entries.

Isobel has created a colourful and funky drawing, outlined by loose embroidery stitches, based on a picture of herself and her friends dancing at her 11th birthday party.

Isobel with her work displayed in the gallery

Her friends went on to study at four different secondary schools, and so the teenager captured the last chance they had to party together through her artwork.

Isobel's art is currently on display at the Young Artists' Summer Show between July 16 and August 11.