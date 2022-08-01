Notification Settings

Popular music festival returns to Llanfyllin

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

Music will ring out again in August at St Myllin’s church when a popular festival returns to Llanfyllin.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/04/2018 - Feature on St Myllins Church - A group of people have out together to save the church, which faces closure due to financial - Friends of St Myllins....

The 2022 weekend music festival runs from August 12 - 14 and includes the world famous Coull Quartet and the Ensemble Renard.

The festival starts at 7.30 pm on the Friday with the Welsh harpist Ieuan Jones, who has found time in his hectic schedule to return to Llanfyllin and thrill the audience with a recital of Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin and more.

On Saturday the Coull String Quartet will be performing a programme of Haydn, Debussy and Dvorak. Violist Jonathan Barritt is well known to the festival as he was a member of the Allegri quartet who have played in the town for 50 years.

The festival concludes on the Sunday with a programme of music played by the Ensemble Renard from London’s Royal Academy of Music. They will perform Mozart, Ravel and more.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "This year is a double celebration; to welcome music back to the town and to mark the 50th anniversary since the first festival concert was performed in 1972 by the renowned Allegri Quartet."

Tickets can be purchased online at llanfyllinfestival.org.uk or on the night at St Myllin’s church. They can also be purchased at the Llanfyllin Spar, Welshpool Jewellers and Oswestry’s Rowanthorn.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

