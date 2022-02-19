3G pitches plan for two sports centres

Two new 3G pitches could be built at sports centres

Powys County Council and Freedom Leisure are looking to install the new pitches at Llanfair Caereinion Sports Centre and Llanfyllin Sports Centre to replace the outdated pitches.

The 3G pitches could be suitable for football, hockey and a number of other outdoor sports.

As part of the plans, new and improved energy saving floodlights could be installed.

A planning application will be submitted and a tender process will begin shortly. If given the go-ahead, the work could take place in the summer.

The plans for the two new pitches come after the council put in a new 3G pitch at the town's sports centre, which is now managed by Freedom Leisure.

Cllr Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People and Culture, said: "If these developments go ahead, not only will it demonstrate our continued commitment to provide high-quality, inclusive and fully accessible leisure facilities for all communities in Powys, but it will be another great example of partnership working between the council and Freedom Leisure."

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: "Not only would these new pitches enhance the facilities at both centres that members of the community would benefit from, but they would also provide suitable surfaces to help learners improve and enhance their sporting prowess and their wellbeing."

Gwyn Owen, Freedom Leisure's Area Manager for Powys, said: "These new 3G pitches could be very beneficial for our customers in Llanfair Caereinion and Llanfyllin to remain as active and healthy as possible. The new pitches would be a fantastic incentive to encourage outdoor activities for all."

Cllr Gareth Jones, County Councillor for Llanfair Caereinion, said: "To be finally in this position is fantastic news for so many sporting groups within our community. The new 3G pitch would also be a great resource to Ysgol Bro Caereinion enabling learners to maximise their sporting potential. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who are working hard to make this happen."