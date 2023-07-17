Gardens on county border in the running to be named best in the UK

Hergest Croft Gardens

Hergest Croft Gardens, Kington, is one of six gardens shortlisted for the prestigious award, organised by the Historic Houses Association and sponsored by Christie's.

The award will be presented to the garden which receives the most online votes by August 31. To vote for Hergest Croft and to see all the shortlisted gardens, go online to historichouses.org/vote-for-garden-of-the-year-2023/ .

The winning garden will be announced at the Historic Houses annual meeting in November. The national award recognises the importance of some of the country’s most spectacular gardens with outstanding horticultural and public appeal.

Attracting more than 18,000 visitors annually, Hergest Croft Gardens are open daily until Sunday, October 29 from 11.30am to 5pm.

With views towards the Black Mountains and next to Offa's Dyke Path, the gardens contain more than 5,000 rare trees and shrubs. Created over 120 years by five generations of the Banks family, the 70-acre garden holds the National Collection of Maples, Birches and Zelkovas, plus more than 80 Champion Trees.

Described as "one of the finest collections of trees and shrubs in the British Isles", Hergest Croft Gardens have six distinct areas - Hergest Croft, the Azalea Garden, the Maple Grove, the Kitchen Garden, the Park and Park Wood.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be shortlisted with some of the finest gardens in the country." said Austyn Hallworth, head of marketing and public relations for Hergest Croft Gardens.

“The hard work now begins as we need to generate in excess of 4,000 votes to win before the closing date at the end of the summer. We are appealing to all of our lovely visitors and friends of the garden, to spend just a minute or two of their time to go on line and vote for us.

“It is so important to us and if we win, as it will bring significant footfall to the gardens and the surrounding economy.”