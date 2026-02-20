A Powys mayor’s chain has been sent away to be updated and fixed

The golden chain of Builth Wells’ mayor has been sent to Fattorini in Birmingham.

Town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond told members at a recent meeting of Builth Wells Town Council that the chain has not been updated with past mayor’’s for about five years and so it needs engraving but a little bit of the chain also needs to be fixed.

Councillors agreed that she should send the chain off to Fattorini’s for the work to be done so that it is back in time for the elections and annual meeting in May.

Fattorini was founded in 1827 by Antonio Fattorini an Italian speaking immigrant who settled in Yorkshire where he established a number of retail outlets specialising in jewellery, watches and fancy goods including barometers.

One of the branches that was based in Skipton, Yorkshire, decided to set up a dedicated factory in Birmingham to take advantage of the demand for badges and medals to sports clubs, especially the Football Association clubs.

By 1927 this factory was too small and the company relocated to Regent Street Works. The range of products also widened to include sporting cups and trophies, Insignia for Associations, Civic Authorities and National Governments, emblematic jewellery and gold wear including coffee pots, dishes, commemorative and collectors pieces, medallions, medals and museum replicas.

Mr. Greg Fattorini is the present Managing Director of the company he being the 6th generation of the Fattorini family to manage the business.