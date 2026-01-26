Work on two of Llandrindod Wells’ big and exciting projects is nearing completion

Work at the Station Crescent toilet refurbishment is well underway and should be finished by the end of February.

The toilets are getting a significant upgrade – including the creation of the first Changing Places facility in Powys with the help of £222,000 grant funding.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council, which owns the site, awarded a contract for the works to Danfo (UK).

The works include reconfiguring the existing layout of the toilets, creating the first Changing Places public toilet in Powys, which can be used by people with severe disabilities, thanks to the inclusion of a hoist, changing bench and additional space, replacing the existing roof.

Also work at the Princes Avenue Leisure Park is almost complete.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has been awarded a grant of £52,391.17 from the Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant programme to deliver an exciting new project under the Recreational Facilities Theme.

Together, these will promote health, well-being, inclusion, and engagement across all ages and abilities.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council clerk Jane Johnston said at the January meeting: “The Station Crescent Toilet Refurbishment works are well underway and our Chair and I had a recent site meeting.

“Due to adverse weather conditions to replacement roof has been slightly delayed but all works are scheduled for completion by the end of February, 2026.

“The installation of the outdoor musical instrument and sensory park and fitness area at Princes Avenue Leisure Park are nearing completion.

“We have also taken some bookings for the 2026 period and any group wishing to book the site should contact me as Clerk via email.”

Jane said all of the council’s property sites are inspected on a fortnightly basis in line with insurance requirements and some works have been scheduled for the Wooden Trail, Tremont Park Play Area, Nurture our Nature Garden, Oxford Road Field and Temple Chambers.

This is part on the council’s on-going maintenance programme and in line with its budget.