Asbestos work at a Powys venue will start on Monday after a short delay

The Strand Hall in Builth Wells will have to be closed for about one week once the work begins.

Members of Builth Wells Town Council were told at the December meeting about the work which was expected to take place this week but it was delayed.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the work will be undertaken in the stage area of the hall and it is essential to make the area safe and compliant with current regulations.

A recent survey suggested that some immediate work is required.

This work will focus on a managed approach with regular inspections and minor remediation, rather than the complete removal of the asbestos found at the high end of the stage area.

Air testing at the popular venue was undertaken and everything was fine with no risk to anyone using the stage or the hall in general.

The council was told that the clerk has created a new asbestos register as the previous one could not be located and it will now be kept updated.

At the January meeting, Mrs Hammond also told members that the Strand Hall will be painted over the next few weeks.

The council agreed that she could choose the colour used.