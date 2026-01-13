Knighton Community Centre asks for financial lifeline to save the town library

Knighton Community Centre is currently running at a deficit and faces significant challenges if it is to remain open.

It is also a hub for the town’s library, a wide variety of groups, public meetings and information events.

Chairman of the Trustees Tom Clough attended a recent Knighton Town Council meeting to ask them for help to ensure the future of the library.

He reminded members that the Comm had to take the difficult decision to close the youth centre operated there in July 2025.

He said; “It was a hard decision but we are continuing to face financial pressures.

“The library became an integral part of the community centre after a major refurbishment in 2017 to allow it to occupy part of the centre. All ages of the community use the library.”

He said in the past the town council had supported the youth centre with a grant and when the library moved to the community centre, they had agreed to give it a £4,000 grant every year.

Mr Clough said although the community centre is owned by Powys County Council, it does not receive any funding to cover the running costs, which are substantial.

He said although some staff costs are covered by grant income, the Comm is currently running at a deficit and faces significant challenges if it was to remain open.

He said they had continued to pay for heating, lighting and other costs and the library service does not pay rental for the space it occupies.

“We find ourselves in an unsustainable situation and we hope you can support the library,” he added.

Mr Clough said if the community centre rented out the library space at a commercial rate it would bring in about £32,000 a year. He said they would not expect that but even 10 per cent of it would bring in £10,000 for the centre.

Councillor Andrew Craggs said if the council was to give the community centre a £4,000 subsidy it would be the townspeople’s money and so they have to think if the town would be happy to pay £1 each to fund the library and then put it on the precept.

“I think it is an essential service,” he said.

Councillor Sally Vaughan Ross asked what had happened to the £4,000 grant the council gave to the youth centre in May 2025 and then it closed.

She was told accounts for the youth centre had been presented to the town council.

Members agreed to consider the request for a grant for the library at its precept meeting and its full council meeting on January 21, when the town council’s budget will be ratified.

Members will also discuss whether to give a £200 grant to the town’s tourism group for flags at the budget meetings