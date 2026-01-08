Avalanche warning issued for popular Welsh mountain spot as paths become 'unrecognisable'

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team has issued an avalanche alert for the mountain, also known as Snowdon, ahead of the arrival of Storm Goretti, which is forecast to bring further heavy snow and strong winds to high ground.

Rescuers say many of the most popular routes are now buried beneath thick drifts and are “unrecognisable”, making navigation difficult even for experienced walkers.

The team warned that sections of the Llanberis Path — the most frequently used route to the summit — are “particularly dangerous”, while upper parts of other well-known paths, including the Pyg Track, are also affected.

In a statement, Llanberis MRT said: “Recent observations show areas of unstable snow, with cornices forming in several locations near the top of the mountain.

Severe winter conditions developing on Yr Wyddfa

“These overhanging snow features can be difficult to spot, especially in poor visibility, and may collapse without warning. In certain circumstances, this could lead to serious falls or trigger localised avalanches, particularly where paths run close to steep ground.”

The warning follows chaotic scenes earlier this week on the A4086 at Pen-y-Pass, where large numbers of visitors flocked to the area to experience wintry conditions. Scores of vehicles were issued with parking tickets after being left illegally along the roadside.

Mountain rescue volunteers say the combination of heavy snow, high winds and increased visitor numbers could put people at significant risk if they attempt to climb the mountain without proper experience, equipment or awareness of the conditions.

Storm Goretti is expected to bring further snowfall to upland areas of Wales over the coming days, potentially worsening conditions on the mountain.

Rescuers are advising anyone planning to visit Snowdonia to check the latest weather forecasts and mountain safety advice, and to consider postponing trips into high-level terrain until conditions improve.