New baby and toddler group to start in Kington this month

A new stay and play baby and toddler group will be starting in Kington in the new year.

The group will be particularly for parents and carers with children aged zero to three, with no booking required for a place.

The Stay and Play group will include light refreshments, stories and songs, lots of toys and themed activities.

It will take place at St Mary’s Parish Hall on Tuesdays from 9.15am until 10.45 during term time only starting on January 13.

The group will be hosted and provided by St Mary’s Church Kington Parochial Church Council and the cost will be a suggested donation of £2.

For more information visit www.kingtonparishes.org.uk or email office@kingtonparishes.org.uk.