Erin Lois Coyle, 17, continued attending parkrun events when she could while undergoing her treatment in Manchester.

Now she has started a ‘return to running’ six-week plan, has inspired her mum and dad to get more active and volunteers with numerous other local groups.

On Wednesday (December 17), she was presented with one of two Builth Wells Mayor’s Awards for under-18s.

Councillor Mark Hammond created the award for youngsters who had either overcome adversity, displayed fantastic community spirit or exhibited extraordinary behaviour. He said Erin ticked all three boxes.

Erin started attending parkrun on the Groe a few years ago and progressed magnificently.

Erin's mum Nerys was with Erin when she was presented with her award by Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond

She also encouraged her mum to join, and both are now members of Builth Running Club.

Erin often volunteered at times when the organisers were short of marshals, sacrificing her running for the benefit of others.

Unfortunately, Erin was diagnosed with a brain tumour - rosette-forming glioneuronal tumour.

This affected her running and other interests and she has been through a number of operations and scans.

Despite all this, Erin then walked at a number of parkrun events, with her mum holding her arm for steadiness. On the Saturdays that she didn’t feel up for doing this, she still offered to help as a volunteer at parkrun.

Erin has just recently returned from six weeks of cancer treatment in Manchester, where she still managed to walk five kilometres at the nearest parkrun event, nearly every Saturday, with her parents.

Erin's certificate

On Erin’s first Saturday back home from Manchester, soon after ringing the ward bell to say her treatment was over, she went to parkrun alongside mum and dad, which was a wonderful surprise to all there.

Not only that, but Erin has now started a “return to running” six-week training plan.

Erin is also a talented member of a Young Farmers Club, winning individual and team awards.

Also this year she won the Builth Wells Rugby Club Person of the Year Award, for her commitment, energy and positivity, where she was an ever-present volunteer in the kitchen and around the club on match days.

Erin is also a keen volunteer for the Builth Carnival.

Hard-working and determined, Erin achieved GCSE grades of 3 A*s, 6 As and 4 Bs, as well as winning the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Welsh Language writing competition in 2021.

Builth Wells mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “It has been quite obvious from the nominations that Erin is not only a determinedly positive person, but she is tremendously well liked and admired by a lot of people in the community.

“This so clearly evidenced when her good friend, Laragh, ran the Cardiff Half Marathon in October and raised nearly £4,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity, in order to show her support for Erin.

“The criteria I set for the award was either overcoming adversity, displaying fantastic community spirit, or exhibiting extraordinary bravery… Erin has ticked the box in all three of these areas.

“Erin has been through such a lot over the past 12 months, which has been heart-breaking for her family and friends. I hope this award goes a little way to showing Erin just how much the people around her love and appreciate her.”