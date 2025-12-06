Weather warning issued for Mid Wales next week - here's what you need to know

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The weather body warned that "heavy rain may bring some flooding and travel disruption in places on Monday night into Tuesday" in the area.

The yellow weather warning starts from 6pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday with towns such as Llandrindod Wells, Rhayader, Builth Wells and Llanwrtyd Wells in Mid Wales all affected.

The Yellow Warning for rain covers Mid Wales

The weather warning also covers South Wales and the South West of England - although Shropshire and the Midlands are not affected.

The Met Office say that from Tuesday evening, heavy rain may bring some flooding and travel disruption in places.

Flooded roads are a possibility

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures," the met Office said. "Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services."

They added there was a "small chance" of flooded roads, homes and businesses as well as power cuts.

A spokesperson added: "Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy on Monday night into Tuesday morning, and whilst the rain may be more intermittent during Tuesday daytime some occasional heavy bursts will still be possible.

"There will naturally be some variation in rainfall totals across the area, but accumulations of 20-40 mm are likely in quite a few places, with 60-80 mm over Dartmoor and high ground in south Wales.

"There is a small chance of 80-100 mm falling over the most exposed, prone hills. Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding in places and transport disruption. Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds, which may exacerbate impacts."