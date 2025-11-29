They are looking for someone who wants to serve the local community, sometime with time or expertise which could benefit the community and someone who would like to make a difference and be involved in shaping the future of the local community.

As a councillor, the new member would work alongside fellow members to represent the interests of local residents, contribute to important decision-making, and help shape the future of the town.

It is a fantastic opportunity to get involved, influence positive change, and ensure the voices of the community are heard.

Main responsibilities include attending and participating in monthly council, engaging with local residents and addressing their concerns, helping to support community projects and initiatives, working collaboratively with other councillors and council staff and helping to allocate budgets and resources for the benefit of the town

No previous council experience is necessary — just a genuine commitment to serve your community.

Applicants must be over 18, a British citizen or qualifying Commonwealth/EU citizen, a registered elector of the parish for 12 months and have either lived or worked for at least 12 months within the parish boundary or three miles of it.

Anyone interested should send a brief letter outlining why you’d like to become a councillor and any relevant skills or experience you could bring to the role.

Email the letter to the Town Clerk; Julie Stephens at clerk@rhayader.gov.wales

The closing date is Sunday, December 14 2025

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer