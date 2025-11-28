Councillor Philip Sell said he attended the service at Lady Hawkins Schools’ memorial on November 11.

He told councillors that the senior pupils played a large part in leading the service which was very moving and dignified.

“The students were very respectful and fully engaged in the event. A great to all involved,” he said.

He said after the service he spoke to the headteacher and some staff and pupils about replicating the event at the start of the town’s Armed Forces Day celebrations in June 2026.

Councillor Sell also attended the town Remembrance Day service at the Baptist Church and then joined the parade as it marched up to the war memorial for the Act of Remembrance. He said it was good to see many members of the council present at this important event in the town’s calendar.

“On November 12 I attended the annual Shrieval Lecture at the town hall in Hereford. This year, Lord Sumption explored the subject of free speech – what it means here and abroad, how it is defined and the laws around protection and violation.

“All very important considerations in today’s climate.”

Kington Mayor said he had also written to Casey and Luke at the Swan to thank them for the care and attention they have to keeping the war memorial and the plants around it.

Councillor Sell said it was very exciting to learn that Kington Walks has been awarded the Kings Award for Voluntary Service.

“This is excellent news and well deserved by all involved. There will be a celebratory event on Saturday, November 29 at the Market Hall between 10.30am and 2pm.”

