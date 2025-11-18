Knighton Community Centre faces ‘significant challenges’ to remain open

Staff and volunteers of the centre, which is the main venue for major events in the town, heard the worrying news at a recent meeting.

It is also a hub for the library, a wide variety of groups, public meetings and information events.

The gathering addressed the issue of reduced funding following the closure of the family and youth services in July.

A spokesperson said: “At a well-attended meeting all volunteers including volunteer trustees and staff of Knighton Community Centre were invited to reflect on the past year and to suggest activities and an approach to increase income in the coming year.”

Chair of the trustees, Tom Clough, said that the Comm was supported by wonderful, dedicated volunteers and staff.

Recent events and activities such as the Knighton Festival, the monthly markets, Flicks in the Sticks and the Well Being Festival had been successful and the Comm continues to serve the community as a valuable hub for a wide variety of groups.

However, although the Comm is owned by Powys County Council, it does not receive any funding to cover the running costs, which are substantial.

Mr Clough said although some staff costs are covered by grant income, the Comm is currently running at a deficit and faces significant challenges if it was to remain open.

Fundraising ideas such as business sponsorship for events and capital items, as well as regular events like themed pop-up kitchens, barn dances, concerts by local bands were discussed.

Tom thanked everyone for their time and commitment to the Comm and promised to take forward all the suggestions.

He said: ’The Comm Management Committee will be contacting local businesses in a bid to create partnerships to support the much valued work they do for the community. For example, projects like the Tuesday Warm Spaces initiative and the Thursday Drop-in lunch, both of which cater for the elderly as well as young families, and which provide a chance to socialise in a safe, welcoming environment."

The Comm is run by a small group of volunteers and would welcome applications from potential trustees, especially anyone with a financial background.

Anyone interested should email chair@knightoncomm.wales for more details.