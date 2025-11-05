Police appeal after pedestrian dies following Powys collision with pick-up truck

Dyfed Powys Police said the incident happened at Walton, near Presteigne.

They said that the collision took place near to the A44/B4362 junction at about 5pm yesterday - Tuesday, November 4.

Police said the incident involved a pedestrian and a white coloured Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

A spokesman for the force said: "Sadly, the male pedestrian passed away at the scene.

"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers."

The road was closed and reopened at about 1am this morning - Wednesday, November 5.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including anyone who was travelling along the road at the time with dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.

they can do so online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101, and quoting reference: 25*905521.