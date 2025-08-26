"It's a huge honour": Meet the first professional bog snorkeller after triumph in the mud of Mid Wales village

He has signed with car maker Dacia, who is sponsoring him following his victory in the Bog Snorkelling World Championships 2025, held in Llanwrtyd Wells in Mid Wales,

Neil has received a first-of-its-kind professional contract and funding with the car brand to become its latest inductee into the ‘Dacia Adventure Community’, which is made up of likeminded people ranging from mountaineers and divers to weekend hikers and sunset chasers

Neil Rutter doing what he loves best, bog snorkelling in Mid Wales

Following his win at this year’s event, Bath-based schoolteacher Rutter, was approached by Dacia.

Large crowds attended his year’s event in Llanwrtyd Wells.

The wacky challenge involves racing through 120 yards of peat bog trench and it saw nearly 200 people take part.

Neil, 41, secured his sixth record win at the championships with an impressive time of 1:18:13 and is now celebrating becoming the first professional in the sport.

Equipped with a snorkel and flippers, the two-time cancer survivor previously hung up his flippers in 2023, but said the "bog bug" brought him back.

Rutter first tried the sport back in 2017 while camping in Wales with friends.

A competitor in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships

Much to his surprise, what started as a spontaneous day out saw him clock up the fastest time and he was awarded the title of world champion.

He said: “As always, it’s an honour to participate in the Bog Snorkelling Championships. This year comes with even more cause for celebration than usual, as I announce my induction into the Dacia Adventure Community.

"I’m proud to be the sport’s first professional athlete and I am looking forward to exploring more of the wonderful outdoors with Dacia and seeing what adventures we’ll achieve together.”

Bog snorkelling remains eccentric yet demanding. Now in its 39th year, it involves competitors swimming two lengths of a 60-yard trench cut through a peat bog in the shortest time possible, equipped with a snorkel and flippers. With his unparalleled success, Rutter has become the sport’s most recognisable and celebrated figure, making him the ideal professional and perfect for the Dacia Adventure Community.

A bog snorkelling competitor dressed as a bunch of grapes.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said Neil was a perfect fit for sponsorship by the company, which is owned by Renault Group.

He said: “Adventure is in our DNA. We believe in embracing the raw, unfiltered joy of exploration and Neil embodies just that.

"His dedication to bog snorkelling, a sport that demands both physical endurance and a genuine love for the outdoors, makes him an ideal candidate for our Adventure Community.

"We’re incredibly excited to have Neil join us as the first professional in the sport, as he continues to push boundaries and inspire others to find their own everyday adventures.”