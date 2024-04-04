Mum appears in court accused of failing to look after her toddler, who died

Shannon Ives, of Nant Garmon, Mold, Flintshire, was charged following the death of Ethan Ives Griffiths, two, in August 2021.

The allegation against her is that she caused his death by her own unlawful act or “was or ought to have been aware of the aforesaid risk,” and failed to take such steps as she could reasonably have been expected to take to protect him.

A second accusation is that between June and August 2021 Ives “caused or procured Ethan Ives Griffiths to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health.”