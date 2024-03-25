Welshpool EV site plans lodged

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rontec Service Stations who run Welshpool service station at Buttington Cross just off the A483 have submitted the proposal which includes the associated infrastructure to go with the EV charging bays.

The charging bays would be covered by a canopy which would be 3.5metres high.

The charging bays would be installed in place of the existing parking spaces there.

Vacuum cleaning machines would also be located alongside the charging points.

The shop at the petrol station and the McDonald’s fast food restaurant at the site would not be affected by the proposal.

Earlier this month it was deemed that the application does not need to be accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Powys planning officer, Kate Bowen explained that the assessment is not needed because the proposal: “does not exceed the applicable thresholds and criteria specified in the regulations and in the opinion of the local planning authority is not likely to have any significant environmental effects.”

Last year the Tuffins shop at the site closed and was re-opened as a Morrisons Daily to be run in conjunction with Rontec.

Rontec operate 266 roadside retail forecourts across England and Wales under the Esso, BP, and Shell brands.

Convenience stores at the Rontec sites are by Morrisons Daily, Shop’N Drive and Spar.

At the end of January, it was announced that Morrisons had agreed that Motor Fuel Group can buy 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts as well as 400 sites to develop EV charging.

But the Welshpool service station was unaffected by the announcement,

A decision on the planning application is expected by May 1.