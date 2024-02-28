Warning after four walkers rescued by helicopter from popular Snowdonia hiking route

The rescue of four people off Tryfan over the weekend has prompted a warning from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (OVMRO).

Four people from two different hiking groups were winched to safety after getting stuck on the Eryri (Snowdonia) mountain on Saturday, the team's third rescue in a week.

According to the team, two couples, hiking together, had become lost on the way to the summit.

Four casualties had to rescued after getting stuck on Tryfan. Photo: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

A spokesperson explained: "It became apparent that the group had underestimated their ability on steep ground and lost their way, descending into North Gully, then back down the eastern traverse.

"Arriving back onto the north ridge, they made the mistake of heading straight down the west face into V Cleft where one of the group became unable to continue through fear, and an injured knee.

"Two of the group regained the north ridge and were able to descend and call for help and a hasty [rescue] party set off."

At the same time as rescuers began their journey, 13 members of a university climbing club had also managed to wander down into the V Cleft, where they met the two causalities.

Two members of the club, unhappy with continuing on the dodgy descent, remained with the pair.

The OVMRO spokesperson continued: "Somehow, the rest of the group made it down to safe ground where the hasty party bumped into them and learnt about the extra casualties.

"A larger party with stretcher and rope rescue equipment now set off and helicopter support from Maritime and Coastguard Agency was requested, the local crew was already on call so R912 from Humberside was sent.

"Working with the hill party, the helicopter crew carried out a lengthy winching operation and successfully lifted all four casualties."

Being the third rescue in a week from that spot, the rescue team are warning people of the climb.

"We would like to point out there is no real route 'straight to the car park/road' from the north ridge with the exception of western gully," they said.

"We still aren't sure how the group made it to safe ground, especially with only two torches between 13. If you are unsure of where you are descending, stop and reasses, call for help before you end up in technical terrain you could fall from.

"Hopefully everyone had a learning experience they can put to good use in the hills next time."