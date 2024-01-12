Community on Powys/Shropshire border becomes first in Wales and mainland England to be 'International Dark Sky Place'

With special street lights, some switching off at midnight, others dimming, those living in and visiting Presteigne and Norton are already seeing spectacular results looking to the skies.

The designation by DarkSky International is thanks to collaboration between the local community, Presteigne and Norton Town Council, Powys County Council and Dark Source Lighting Design Studio,to pursue a dark sky ambition through tackling light pollution.

Mayor of Presteigne and Norton Town Council and Powys County Council Councillor Beverley Baynham said, “The whole community in Presteigne and Norton are delighted to learn that our six-year campaign to become a dark sky community has been successful.

“It has taken a lot of collaboration and commitment to reach this milestone, but I am sure all the hard work has been worth it, and the community are already seeing the benefits. We now have intelligent lighting that has seen all our streetlights turned back on but with bulbs that are compliant with Dark Skies. This will benefit both residents living in the community and the environment.