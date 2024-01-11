Police want to speak to pub customers as they continue appeal for missing Lucy Charles

Lucy Charles, aged 39, has been missing from Bangor-on-Dee on the North Wales and Shropshire border since December 22.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a navy padded coat, a hi-vis vest, khaki-coloured leggings and black boots.

She was last seen near the Royal Oak pub wearing a hi-vis vest. Photo: North Wales Police

Now, police say they want to speak to anyone who visited the Royal Oak Pub in the town and parked in the car park between 5pm and 6pm on December 22.

Those who were there during those times are asked to contact North Wales Police via their website or to call 101 quoting reference number 46914.

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts of North Wales Police said: "Lucy was last seen on December 22 in Station Road, Bangor on Dee at 5.34 pm when she was seen on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

“Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

“If you feel that you did then please contact North Wales Police either online or 101, even if you are not certain it was Lucy, please let us know."