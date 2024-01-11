Fire service drafted in to help 'educate' drivers exceeding Wales' 20mph limit

Police speed camera operators GoSafe said stopped motorists found breaking the law would be given the choice between “roadside engagement” or points and a fine.

GoSafe said: "If drivers choose the engagement, the Welsh fire and rescue services will deliver a free presentation that lasts approximately 10 minutes. It aims to inform people on the change in default speed limit, the reasons behind the change, and how they can identify the roads it applies to."

Mark Drakeford’s Labour Welsh Government insists the new limit is saving lives.

But some bus services have been axed as one of the consequences of the change and some holidaymakers have vowed to avoid Wales.

There has also been criticism of the appointment of Phil Jones to lead the review into the Welsh Government’s “blanket” 20mph speed limit.

Mr Jones chaired a task force on the 20mph plan and his company advised on the legislation.

Natasha Asghar, Tory shadow transport minister in the Senedd, said: "The Welsh Government is marking its own homework on the hugely unpopular 20mph speed limit.

“Surely the same people who recommended the Welsh Government should implement this policy should not be leading the review into it, as it will hardly be impartial and a true reflection of reality.

“The Labour Government will continue to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to this policy and they should scrap this sham of a review, let common sense prevail and scrap the blanket 20mph speed limit.”

But the Welsh Government said Mr Jones was well-placed to assess whether clarifications are needed.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "This review, as we set out in October, is looking at how the new default 20mph speed limit has been implemented across Wales. It is not a review into the policy itself, which has been overwhelmingly supported by Senedd members from three parties.

"As Phil Jones – a highly regarded transport planner and engineer – chaired the Welsh 20mph task force group, he is well-placed to assess whether clarifications in the policy are needed to encourage greater consistency."