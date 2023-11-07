New masts will eliminate most of not spots in rural areas says MP

The MP has welcomed an update by the UK Government regarding the progress of installing new Extended Area Services (EAS) masts across the constituency.

There will be 16 new EAS masts erected across the length of the constituency which, once live, will provide crucial emergency services and 4G coverage, he said.

The EAS masts are a part of the world-first Shared Rural Network programme between the UK Government and the UK’s mobile network operators, which will see 4G coverage boosted to 95 per cent across Wales.

Mr Williams said it would give rural customers the choice of different network providers for the first time.

Of the sixteen masts, five have come online in the last four months, two near Llanidloes and others at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, Llangynog and Staylittle.

Others going through the process include: Maesgwynedd, Oswestry; Llanfyllin; Manafon, Welshpool; Tregynon; Llanwyddyn; Hirnanat, Abertrdwr; Betws Cedewain; Aberhosa, Machynlleth.

Welcoming the news, Craig Williams MP said: "Residents within these areas will now be able to receive boosted 4G coverage and will soon be able to shop around for contracts with competing network providers. The remaining masts are scheduled to come online periodically over the next year.

“It is great to see the UK Government deliver on one of its key commitments in eliminating the vast majority of mobile not-spots across the UK. Residents across Montgomeryshire know all too well about the challenges of receiving reliable mobile signal in more rural areas. These five new masts will provide significantly boosted signal, with more masts to come online by the end of next year.

“The new EAS masts will not only provide crucial emergency service access across Montgomeryshire, but will also for the first time allow many customers to access competing mobile deals. I will be working closely with network providers to ensure that the masts are brought online as soon as is possible.”