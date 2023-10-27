Jewellery collections sell for more than £40,000 at Shrewsbury auction

A Middle Eastern untested ruby, sapphire, freshwater pearl and onyx fringe necklace which sold for £1,550.

The successful silver, jewellery and watches auction at Halls Fine Art’s Battlefield saleroom in Shrewsbury was the first in a new series of specialist sales which saw 92 per cent of more than 350 lots sell.

Star of the sale was a sapphire and diamond ring from the Newtown collection which sold for £2,700. A Middle Eastern untested ruby, sapphire, freshwater pearl and onyx fringe necklace from the same collection sold for £1,550.

Halls Fine Arts’ silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley said: “The collection was originally owned by a late couple who travelled extensively and bought nice jewellery on their travels.

“A lot of the jewellery in the collection was modern but the sapphire and diamond ring was Art Deco. The hexagonal cut sapphire was clear, of a good size and just the right style and look for the market.”

The Whitchurch collection came from a late collector and the best selling lots were an unusual ruby and rose cut diamond bat pendant which sold for £1,150 and an amber bead necklace that made £1,000.

“The lovely bat pendant was keenly contested by trade buyers and sold so well because it was a unique piece,” added Maryanne. “Obviously, the time of year, with the run up to Halloween, also helped.”

Each of the collections included more than 50 pieces of jewellery. Demand for amber bead necklaces was strong, selling for up to £1,100 and a wide selection of diamond, ruby, emerald and tanzanite rings sold well, with a platinum single stone diamond ring making £1,250.

Novelty pieces of jewellery featuring insects and animals also sold well, with a cabochon garnet, rose cut diamond and single untested pearl beetle bar brooch making £360, a late 19th century rose cut diamond, cats eye chrysoberyl, pearl and ruby set insect brooch making £220 and an opal and ruby spider bar brooch making £210.

Watches peaked at £1,650 for a Tudor Black Bay Heritage gentleman's stainless steel chronograph bracelet watch and an 18 carat gold open face pocket watch by Morris of Birmingham, from around 1883, sold for £1,380.

Halls Fine Art’s watches specialist Alexander Clement said he was delighted with prices achieved for the good selection of both gentlemen’s and ladies’ watches in the auction, which featured luxury and vintage examples.

“The encouraging sale result shows that the market for silver, jewellery and watches is buoyant and vindicates our decision to launch a series of specialist auctions,” added Maryanne.