Storm Babet danger warnings still in place as region braces itself for flooding from swollen rivers

Dozens of flood warnings in place

On Saturday there were 15 red, flood warnings and 17 orange flood alerts in place in the county and on its English borders, while all down the Welsh border there are 12 flood warnings and five alerts.

Frankwell and St Julian's car parks were closed in Shrewsbury, with visitors to the town urged to use the Park and Ride.

With the huge volume of water racing town the Vyrnwy and Severn, the river level in Shrewsbury is not expected to peak until Sunday.

Environment Agency map shows expected river peaks. Graphic: @EnvAgencyMids

Parts of Ironbridge were under several feet of water on Friday but the town is bracing itself for more misery as the Severn continues to rise - before moving south to Bridgnorth.

To the south, Tenbury was under water, retired Environment Agency officer Dave Throup said the water through the town was sad to see.

Very sad to see Tenbury flooded again.



Not sure of extent within town but appears secondary peak overnight has resulted in significant flooding.



Pic via Facebook pic.twitter.com/Y4Zk8meiga — Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) October 21, 2023

While the rain subsided overnight people are still being warned that the swollen rivers and brooks and flooded roads could prove a danger.

Shropshire Council said: "Driving conditions remain difficult and roads are liable to suffer localised flash flooding due to heavy surface water, as well as obstructions such as broken-down vehicles.

"Do not drive into floodwaters. Not only is it a risk to life for drivers but abandoning vehicles in floods risk blocking emergency access routes."

"For personal safety please avoid rivers, streams and brooks and keep pets at a safe distance too."

Roads closed include The Battlefield link road, Shrewsbury; A483, Llanymynech; A483 north of Newtown between Castle Caereinion and Montgomery junctions; A458 between Meifod and Guildfield junctions; A456 Newnham Bridge, Tenbury.