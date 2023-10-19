Celebrations to mark historic castle's 800th birthday

Herald Alex reads his proclamation in medieval French

The Montgomery festivities included a medieval market and a royal pageant.

Montgomery Castle was built in 1223 on the orders of Henry III – who was gifted the land on which it sits as a present for his 16th birthday.

The stone castle was built in response to the growing power of Welsh native prince, Llywelyn ap Iorwerth – Llywelyn the Great, and replaced a nearby wooden fort known as Hen Domen.

The castle remained in use for centuries, surviving attacks by Llywelyn in 1228 and 1231 and Llywelyn’s son Dafydd in 1245.

Its ultimate end came during the Civil War, when it fell to the Parliamentarians and was demolished in 1649, leaving just the crumbling towers and low walls that stand today.

The birthday celebrations saw some events hastily relocated to the town hall due to a downpour at the open air castle.

They included a medieval market, complete with costumed stall holders, featuring Montgomery Market regulars and other local traders.

Those present were also treated to a royal pageant parading along Arthur Street to the town hall, where a herald announced, in medieval French, that the hill was granted to the King on the occasion of his sixteenth birthday.

After a blessing from the Abbott, local entertainers performed for the King, including youngsters singing Happy Birthday and Penblwydd Hapus.

Monty Folk performed a medieval repertoire and a new tune composed especially for the occasion, along with a duet by Lydia Bassett and opera singer Elizabeth Sillo, Chair of the Welsh Hungarian Cultural Association.

There was a small disturbance as people were treated to a mock battle involving 'Welsh peasants' who had dared to object to the King’s plans.

The assembled crowd also heard from Montgomery Town Crier Sue Blower, who was the news bearer for the day, before Deputy Mayor Claire Weston greeted the assembly in English, French, Welsh and Hungarian, while Reg Cawthorne, High Sheriff of Powys, spoke about the significance of the day.

Other special guests included Martin Berkeley, Honorary Vice Consul for Hungary in Wales, Ron Wrigley, President de L'Association des Montgomerries, Normandy, Balint Brunner, Chair of Magyar Cymru, and Russell George MS.

During the afternoon, there was music from Monty Folk and Parsley’s Clocke, storytelling from Juliet Humphrey, dancing with the Sally Gartell Academy of Dance, medieval crafts and games, a talk from Myfanwy Alexander on the realities of medieval life, an exhibition of medieval finds at the museum, and a weaponry display from EFC.

As the weather improved in the afternoon, Eric Fairbrother, Chair of the Montgomery Civic Society, led a history tour of the castle.