'Tree of the Year' crown taken by Wrexham sweet chestnut

The newly-crowned tree of the year. Picture: Hannah Farnell

The tree, in Acton Park, has earned the accolade after winning the annual Woodland Trust competition.

It secured 17 per cent of the vote, beating a host of other top trees, including a cathedral foxglove tree in Lichfield.

The sweet chestnut will now go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year Contest.

This year's Tree of the Year competition focused on celebrating ancient and veteran trees in urban spaces across the UK, with the best trees in city parks, towns, and residential streets in the running.

Previous winners of the competition include the Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall, which took the title in 2016 before it was felled in September 2023.

Jack Taylor, lead campaigner for Woods Under Threat at Woodland Trust said: "What an amazing and deserved winner. The sweet chestnut in Wrexham’s Acton Park is a symbol of resilience in the city having survived many storms and other threats.

"This almost 500-year-old giant is celebrated and loved by locals for its beauty and history and it now has the claim to fame of being a Tree of the Year winner. A true icon.”

Hadleigh Ellis from Wrexham and Lily Davies-Culham from Ellesmere celebrating the Sweet Chestnut's recognition. Picture: Rob McBride

The sweet chestnut of Acton Park has been a reliable fixture in the landscape, withstanding many challenges during its half-millennium, from post-war plundering of the park for firewood in the forties to dozens of deadly storms, including that of 2021, when many neighbouring trees lost limbs or were toppled completely.

Shropshire-based tree hunter, Rob McBride, from Ellesmere, said it was wonderful to see the tree being celebrated.

He said: "For me, this is just the icing on the cake. Wrexham's fine 'treescape' is now totally recognised.

"As someone that has charted and recorded many trees around the Wrexham area – especially Offa's Dyke Path and Monument, it is so satisfying to see this happening."

Mr McBride explained that the area had lost "one of the most iconic trees on the planet" in April 2013, when a storm brought down the Pontfadog Oak.

He added that more recently, one of area's trees has been honoured by none other than King Charles in the newly-launched Queen's Green Canopy Book, showcasing 70 of the UK's best trees and woodlands.

Hugh Jones, Lead member of Environment and Technical Department, Wrexham County Borough Council, said the authority was thrilled at the recognition for the Acton Park tree.

He said: "Wrexham Council is delighted to have been awarded UK Tree of the Year 2023. We would like to thank the people of Wrexham and the wider population who took the time to vote. It goes to show that the Wrexham sweet chestnut has inspired people for so many years and is now getting some well-deserved recognition."

The sweet chestnut now has the chance to outdo one of the country's most famous trees – the Brimmon Oak in Newtown, which was runner up in the European competition in 2017.

Mr McBride said: "The tree will now go on to what I like to call 'Eurovision for Trees': The European Tree of the Year 2024 contest which runs during all of February.