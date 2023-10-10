Rescue volunteers travel to the farthest corners of mid Wales to help injured walkers and cyclist

Search and Rescue Volunteers help the injured woman from the head of Lake Vyrnwy

Members of the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team travelled north to Lake Vyrnwy on Saturday to help a walker with an ankle injury at Lake Vynrwy while at the same time responding to reports of an injured mountain biker on the very south of the area and also a walker on Cader Idris.

The unseasonably warm weekend saw many heading for mid Wales to enjoy the sunshire.

Coastguard helicopter at the foot of Cader Idris

Spokesperson,Graham O'Hanlon said that shortly before 2pm on Saturday Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team received a request from neighbouring Brecon Mountain Rescue

Team for assistance in reaching an injured mountain-biker at the Bwlch Nant yr Arian trail-centre; a significant drive for both teams.

"The closest available volunteers deployed directly to the scene and were able to assist Welsh Ambulance Service crews attending the injured woman."

Just before 4pm team call handlers were made aware of a walker with an ankle injury at the head of Lake Vyrnwy, again a significant drive for most volunteers, he said.

"Vehicles and volunteers were dispatched to the location, and with some personnel already committed to the incident at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, a request for support was placed with South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team to bolster numbers."

Within half an hour a third call came in about a walker with an injured ankle on Cader Idris.

Mr O'Hanlon said: "It looked like the injured woman on Cader might be in for a long wait, but fortunately the first incident of the day was closing down, freeing up both Aberdyfi volunteers, and those from Brecon MRT who kindly diverted from their long journey home to provide further assistance."

He said the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 936, en route to the casualty at Lake Vyrnwy, was able to divert to Cader Idris to provide a quick pick-off rescue.

It delivered the casualty on Cader Idris to the landing zone at the foot of the mountain before continuing onwards to lake Vyrnwy.

"It is highly unusual for us to have three overlapping incidents, and being situated in the farthest corners of our area of operation only served to exacerbate the situation.