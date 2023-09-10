More than 100 sun worshippers rescued after being trapped by incoming tide

The Indian Summer saw thousands flock to beaches across North and Mid Wales.
But at Rhyl - popular with holidaymakers from Shropshire and the Midlands - scores of sun worshippers were caught out.
The RNLI and coastguard mounted a major operation with some people helped to wade back to dry land, others taken back in four wheel drive vehicles and others in boats.
No-one was hurt in the successful operation.
An RNLI spokesperson said: "Saturday turned out to be a very hectic day for the RNLI and local coastguard volunteers involved in the recovery of over 100 people from the sandbanks at Rhyl, trapped by the incoming tide, with deep gullies forming behind. From 4.05pm to 5.30pm over 100+ people were assisted or taken on the inshore lifeboat back to shore."