More than 100 sun worshippers rescued after being trapped by incoming tide

The beach at Rhyl

The Indian Summer saw thousands flock to beaches across North and Mid Wales.

But at Rhyl - popular with holidaymakers from Shropshire and the Midlands - scores of sun worshippers were caught out.

The RNLI and coastguard mounted a major operation with some people helped to wade back to dry land, others taken back in four wheel drive vehicles and others in boats.

No-one was hurt in the successful operation.