'We've created lasting legacy' say Wrexham's Unskateables as they raise £18,000

The Unskateables

A group of six lads, bonded by a close friendship, skateboarded coast-to-coast from south to north Wales on an 250-mile intrepid journey, soaking up the great outdoors and taking in the stunning Welsh scenery.

The mission of the group, dubbed The Unskateables, was in memory of close friends Wayne Phillips and James Rush, who both passed away due to brain tumours.

The group with Mat Pritched from Dirty Sanchez

The adventure, completed by Matthew Gilbert, Craig Salisbury, Gavin Rogers, Kyle Harvey, Mark Roberts and Joshua Land, also aimed to raise money for Nightingale House, which cares for patients in Wrexham, as well locations in Shropshire, such as Oswestry.

The challenge is now complete, more than £18,000 has been raised for the charity and an event has created memories which will be forever connected to Wayne and James.

"It has been a roaring success in all aspects," Matthew (Gilbert) reflected. "I think, first and foremost, it has left a lasting legacy for us to look back on and remember Wayne and James.

"This Island to Island challenge and The Unskateables will always be associated with them.

"It was an idea which evolved, slowly and steadily. No one forced it – it just grew and we did the lads proud.

"On top of that, there's the money we have raised for Nightingale House. The good they do, day in day out, we got to show our appreciation, not just for what they did for Wayne and James but also what they do for the greater good in the Wales and Shropshire areas. And, of course, finally, we all arrived safely on the day, so everything fell into the right place for the weekend."

Reflecting on the experience, which brought media attention from the likes of the BBC and ITV, Gilbert added: "The love support and friendship we have built up with people at Nightingale House has been fantastic. It's been a special three days.

"We averaged a decent pace throughout the challenge and everything just evolved really nicely.

"By the time we were skating, momentum moved with us and built.

"It was a testament to people in Wales how they took the story on board and they supported us.

"We went to some beautiful places and people made a real effort to come out support."

The Unskateables on their journey

"It was really touching that so many people were following our live tracker.

That, and the words of encouragement we received was really motivating al the way through the journey.

"It has all just been an utter success and we are proud to have completed it.

"The whole experience was very moving. There were some lumps in throats when we completed the challenge.

"There was a fine mix of real excitement that we had made it safe and sound and then the seriousness and emotion of remembering our two friends. It was powerful actually."

Wayne Phillips.

"We felt James and Wayne's energy, presence throughout the whole experience, the 50 hours, from start to finish. They were looking down on us, probably laughing."

James Rush on a hike.

Gilbert also paid tribute to driver, Jenny Rawson, known as MAPS, who guided the team throughout the challenge.

"MAPS was a real star of the show, fantastic with her time keeping and kept the van in order," he said.

"She made sure we had warm food and was the first to welcome us after our skates, with a big warm hug and the offer of a brew.

"She kept us all hydrated. She had a real passion and enthusiasm for what we were doing."

As for the future, Gilbert isn't ruling out a fresh challenge.