Unskateables heading towards Mid Wales on mammoth coast-to-coast fundraising challenge

The Unskateables are making good progress on their challenge, having made it to around the halfway stage. Picture: The Unskateables Facebook

'The Unskateables', a group of six men from Wrexham, are in the midst of a coast-to-coast effort to skateboard from Barry Island to Anglesey.

The group, from Wrexham, are taking on the 250-mile journey to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice, which supports patients from Wrexham, Flintshire to Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Matthew Gilbert, Craig Salisbury, Gavin Rogers, Kyle Harvey, Mark Roberts and Joshua Land decided to complete the task in memory of their friends Wayne Phillips and James Rush.

Wayne and James died in the last three years, and received end-of-life care from the hospice.

Updates posted on the Unskateables Facebook page show the live progress of the team – with a video this morning showing the team cruising through Borth, and receiving the supportive shouts of locals.

There remains a long way to go for the team, who between them have either limited, or no skateboarding experience.

The team's progress can be monitored on a live tracker, with the skaters now on their way towards Machynlleth.

The team had set a target of £10,000 for the hospice, bit they have already smashed past the goal, with more than £12,200 already pledged in support of their efforts.