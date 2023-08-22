Communities split over impending Welsh 20mph speed limit for built-up areas

Holyhead Road, Chirk. Photo: Google

The default 20mph speed limit will come into effect across Wales on September 17.

Wrexham County Borough Council is consulting on whether certain stretches of road should be slowed down, including Holyhead Road, Chirk, and sections of road in Dolywern in the Ceiriog Valley and going into the border village of Hamner.

People have until September 1 to respond to the consultation.

In Chirk there are mixed views over the 20mph limit generally.

The town council recently debated the changes but made no recommendations.

Chairman, Councillor Frank Hemmings, said there were some councillors in favour but others were against.

"I understand that people are concerned about how it will affect them, particularly for taxis and buses," he said.

"Personally I hope that reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 will, as experts believe, reduce the amount of people, particularly children, who are killed or receive serious injuries on our roads."

He said that doctors in England had asked the Government to follow Wales' lead to prevent deaths and injuries and save the NHS money.

"I also hope this will encourage more people to cycle or walk," Councillor Hemming said.

"Some time ago we did a traffic survey which showed that 1,000 lorries were leaving or entering Kronospan daily. Would we want to walk our children to school, or bike, if we knew we would have to deal with that traffic and a 30mph limit?"

Councillor Brian Colley was one of the councillors not in favour of the planned change.

"Speaking personally I am absolutely in favour of 20mph zones near to schools and in very residential streets," he said.

"However the 20mph blanket limit will never be able to be policed. I live near Holyhead Road and people don't stick to the 30mph limit, how will they stay at 20?"

Councillor Colley said he feared that it could cause accidents.

"If frustrated drivers are behind someone doing 20 they might be tempted to overtake and this could be really dangerous. I have seen it happen here when people are doing 30."