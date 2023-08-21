Tackling mental health problems by getting outside and going fishing

Ex-world champion angler Hywel Morgan

The call comes from ex-world champion angler Hywel Morgan who wants to persuade NHS Wales that an afternoon spent by the riverside can be better for mental health than popping pills.

He will be beating the drum for his sport and its positive effect on mental health when he takes charge of the Angling section at the two-day Welsh Game Fair at the Faenol Estate, near Bangor, on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The show, organised in association with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, will also cover everything from axemen to conservation, shooting and wildlife, and is expected to attract 20,000 people to the estate’s magnificent 500 acres overlooking the Menai Straits.

Hywel, the son of angler Moc Morgan who began fishing as a two-year-old in Cardiganshire, has captained Wales in the Home Internationals three times where he has three times finished Top Rod, won world championship casting titles, set a world record by casting 66 roads simultaneously and made regular TV appearances.

He said: “The therapeutic properties of fishing are huge and in England several health authorities are now prescribing courses of angling instead of anti-depressants for mental health issues.

“People suffering from depression are being given fishing sessions and every angler knows that when you go fishing the world stops.

“The only reason you take a mobile phone with you is to take a picture of a fish you’ve caught. You forget about the stresses of life and it’s a great way to relax.

“It’s fantastic that health boards in England are now recognising this and we need to see it happening here in Wales as well.

“There’s an organisation over the border called Tackling Minds and they’re doing a fantastic job and it’s proving very, very successful in helping people with depression.”

Research conducted by Angling Trust has shown that 86 per cent of anglers say fishing has helped improve symptoms of stress or anxiety, and 95 per cent would recommend fishing to help manage mental health or stress levels.

It is also good for the health of our rivers, according to Hywel who will be demonstrating his casting ability at the Welsh Game Fair’s Fishing Village which is being sponsored by Natural Resources Wales.

James Gower, chief executive of Stable Events which organises the event, alongside The Game Fair and the Scottish Game Fair, wholeheartedly supports Hywel’s call for fishing to be recognised by NHS Wales as a treatment to improve mental health.

He said: “Many people were attracted to angling during the Covid lockdown because it was one of the first sports to re-open and allow you to get outdoors and enjoy the countryside.

“That’s really important for the health of our rivers as well because anglers are the eyes and ears of our waters – they find out about pollution first and raise the alarm.

“That’s why it’s important to get kids involved from an early stage because they will be the ones who look after our rivers, lakes and streams in the future.”