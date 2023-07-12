Wrexham football club co-owner Rob McElhenney applauded for revealing diagnosis

Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney, celebrates during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Hollywood Actor, Rob McElhenney, who bought the club with Ryan Reynolds, says he is speaking to remind others who might be struggling that they are not alone.

Best known for playing Ronald "Mac" McDonald on the FX/FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis.

He wrote: "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast which drops in 2 weeks.

"It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad”. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true."

The tweet, which has been read more than four million times, was applauded by the public.

One person said: “Great attitude. Thank you for spreading awareness on this.”

It also sparked a conversation, with other people from neuro-diverse communities offering their encouragement.

Twitter user Anna Pilson said: “Thank you SO much! Growing up in Wrexham, I often felt a bit different, but I always felt myself at @Wrexham_AFC. I was diagnosed with ADHD at 41 and something that helped me process this was knowing that even when it was hard, I would be happy at Cae Ras (The Racecourse ground)."

The news came as Rob and his fellow actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds are about to lead Wrexham AFC back into the football league. The pair took over the club in February 2021.