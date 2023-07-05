Theatre redevelopment gets ministerial seal of approval

Deputy Minister Dawn Bowden at Theatr Clwyd. Photo Brian Roberts

The capital redevelopment will transform the 47-year-old building, from one which is no longer fit-for-purpose, into a green, sustainable, and welcoming home for the region and its communities. Those involved say the project will ensure that the award-winning Theatr Clwyd continues to thrive and is a major part in driving North Wales and Flintshire as a visitor destination.

"The changes will ensure the organisation can continue to serve its local communities, with specialist young people’s hubs, indoor and outdoor play areas, health and wellbeing suites, and communal spaces for everyone to use and enjoy," Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director at Theatr Clwyd said:

Ms Bowden visited the site to see the progress so far, as well as launching an exciting competition for young people in the local area.

She said: "I was delighted to see the progress being made in the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd. Our significant investment in this transformation is a programme for government commitment and demonstrates our recognition of the considerable social, cultural and economic benefits Theatr Clwyd brings to Wales, particularly to the local communities in north-east Wales.

"It’s evident that Theatr Clwyd is a much-loved facility in the area – and I look forward to seeing the winning visions of local children for what the future holds for the Theatre. I wish the team well as work continues on this transformation."

Theatr Clwyd’s Imagine The Future competition will invite young people aged 5 - 14 to design a poster depicting their vision of what Theatr Clwyd will be like in the future, once the re-development is complete. The winner and two runners-up will have their designs produced by Theatr Clwyd’s in-house team and displayed during this year’s pantomime season on the hoarding boards that surround the theatre whilst building is underway. 40,000 audience members will attend the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, which this year will take place in a 900-seat Big Top Theatre whilst the capital works are in progress.

Liam said: "Following six years of planning it is exciting to reach the point of construction on site. The support from our partners, including Welsh Government, is greatly valued, and we cannot wait to welcome communities back into the redeveloped building when finished. In the meantime we continue to offer programming on site, and are really excited to deliver a once in a lifetime panto in our Big Top Theatre. I look forward to seeing all of the designs and entries from young people so that audiences can be inspired by their ideas for the future of Theatr Clwyd."