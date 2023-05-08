Notification Settings

Whale washes up on popular surf spot in north Wales

By Megan JonesMid WalesPublished:

The body of a young sperm whale has washed up on a North Wales beach.

The dead whale washed up off the coast of Porth Neigwl. Photo: Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team
Campers at Treheli spotted the whale washed up at Porth Neigwl (Hell's Mouth), near Abersoch, on Monday morning.

Abersoch Coastguard Rescue responded to the incident at around 9am and directed a team from British Divers Marine Life Rescue to a nearby clifftop.

The charity's confirmed the whale was dead, and believe it to be the body of a young sperm whale.

A spokesperson from Abersoch Coastguard Rescue said on Facebook: "With a full and very high tide preventing any access to the beach a full assessment and post-mortem will be carried out later.

"Please do not attempt to approach the whale as this part of the beach is fully cut off at high tide and any contact will impair the valuable results to be gained from a full autopsy."

Four years ago, another sperm whale washed up on the beach, an autopsy later revealed the mammal had plastic sheeting in its stomach.

