Award winning comedy returns home to re-unite original production team

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A stage play will return home next month to where it received it's premiere.Home, I’m Darling received its World Premiere at Theatr Clwyd in 2018, before playing at the National Theatre and then transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End, winning the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott . phot Jack Merriman

The production returning to the Mold theatre from March 14-18 reunites the entire original creative team, led by Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director and Co-Director Designate of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Tamara Harvey. It is co-directed by Hannah Noone, with design by Olivier award-winner Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tom Gibbons and choreography by Charlotte Broom.

The thought-provoking comedy by Laura Wade is about one woman’s quest to be the perfect 1950’s housewife.

How happily married are the happily married?

A spokesperson said: "Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems."

Leading the cast are BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom as Judy, Diane Keen as Sylvia and Neil McDermott as Johnny.

Tickets are from £16 Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

