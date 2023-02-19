Award winning comedy returns home to re-unite original production team

Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott . phot Jack Merriman

The production returning to the Mold theatre from March 14-18 reunites the entire original creative team, led by Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director and Co-Director Designate of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Tamara Harvey. It is co-directed by Hannah Noone, with design by Olivier award-winner Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tom Gibbons and choreography by Charlotte Broom.

The thought-provoking comedy by Laura Wade is about one woman’s quest to be the perfect 1950’s housewife.

How happily married are the happily married?

A spokesperson said: "Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems."

Leading the cast are BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom as Judy, Diane Keen as Sylvia and Neil McDermott as Johnny.