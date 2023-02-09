What are ghosts is the question posed as When Darkness Falls takes to the stage

Tony Timberlake

When Darkness Falls takes to the stage at the Mold theatre from February 23-25.

Inspired by true events, the production takes the audience into dark pasts, reveals disturbing truths, and asks the question: what exactly are ghosts?

On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher, to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island’s incredible folklore and paranormal history.

As the young expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth stories and ghosts to haunt us.

Tony Timberlake will play the role of John Blondel. Timberlake has recently appeared UK tour of Maggie May and in the world-famous The Mousetrap. Previous West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python’s Spamalot and Les Misérables.

“I’m delighted to be embarking on this tour of When Darkness Falls," he said.

Theatres have had it tough recently but are a vital part of our lives and I hope we entertain, thrill and maybe even scare our audiences with this production.”

Thomas Dennis will play the role of The Speaker. Dennis has recently appeared in Max Webster’s Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse. Prior to that, he played the roles of Albert in the UK Tour War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

“It’s funny being an actor, my imagination is too vivid to watch scary plays and films, I can’t sleep for weeks," he said.