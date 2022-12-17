Notification Settings

The chance to run a railway for the day is available in mid Wales

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The chance to take over a narrow-gauge railway for a day is up for grabs.

The locomotives at Corris Railway

The Corris Railway in Mid Wales is offering groups the chance of a "Your Railway for the Day" experience.

Billed as an ideal Christmas gift the experience can be either be for one person or can be shared with a group of up to six friends.

A spokesperson for the railway said: "They will get to experience the thrill of standing on the footplate of locomotives and going behind the scenes to see what makes the railway tick.

"They can even wave the guard’s flag and pull the levers in the signal box. In effect, they will be helping to run the railway for the day, under the supervision of trained volunteers."

"The emphasis of the day, which will run from 10am to 5pm, can be adapted to match the interests of those attending. The offer also includes membership of Corris Railway Society for a year."

The day costs £500 and is limited to six people. The fee can be reduced to £400 by excluding a steam locomotive.

The spokesperson said: "The offer is limited to people aged 18 and above who must be reasonably fit and have not consumed alcohol or drugs in the previous 12 hours."

For more information and to discuss making a booking, contact bookings@corris.co.uk

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

