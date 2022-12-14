Cost of living fair supports the community

Craig Williams MP talks to a worried resident Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The event brought businesses, Government organisations, charities and the wider community together to discuss energy, support packages and useful tips for cutting costs.

Representatives from both local and national organisations were on hand to speak with residents and assist them in accessing the help they needed.

Those who attended included Centrica (British Gas), E.ON Next, Barclays, Halifax, Santander, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Department for Work and Pensions, Age Cymru Powys, PAVO, Citizens Advice Powys, Ponthafren, Care and Repair in Powys and NEST.

Caseworkers for the two politicians were also available to deal with a variety of issues during the vent held at Newtown's latest community venue, Hafan Yr Afon.

Craig Williams MP said: “I was very pleased that we were able to hold such an important advice-sharing fair in Newtown.

"I know that a major issue that concerns many residents is getting to speak to the right people who can help them with the issues they are facing such as energy suppliers, banks and charities.

“I am pleased that this Fair meant that a range of local people could access the support that they need to manage their bills and finances at this challenging time.”