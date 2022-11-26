Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heritage railway ends year on festive note

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A mid Wales heritage railway will end what it says has been a good year in festive style with two days of Santa Special trains on December 10 and 11.

Corris railway Santa special
Corris railway Santa special

Trains will leave the Corris Railway station at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm and advance ticket sales are advised by going online to corris.co.uk

Railway Society chairman Richard Foyn said considerable progress on a number of fronts has been made by volunteers and partners, following two years of disruption caused by Covid.

He said that the first quarter saw an important part of the improvements to Corris station completed with a new platform and track layout, which included a traverser to allow locomotives to run round their trains.

Work has continued on an embankment south of Maespoeth Junction which will eventually allow passengers a longer journey along the Dulas Valley

“This part of our work depends on funding and the availability of suitable materials, machinery and qualified operators, so it is inevitably somewhat stop-start but progress has been steady and is satisfactorily visible,” he said.

“All of this has been achieved by a small number of volunteers and we would be delighted to welcome more to the ranks.”

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News