Heritage railway ends year on festive note

Corris railway Santa special

Trains will leave the Corris Railway station at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm and advance ticket sales are advised by going online to corris.co.uk

Railway Society chairman Richard Foyn said considerable progress on a number of fronts has been made by volunteers and partners, following two years of disruption caused by Covid.

He said that the first quarter saw an important part of the improvements to Corris station completed with a new platform and track layout, which included a traverser to allow locomotives to run round their trains.

Work has continued on an embankment south of Maespoeth Junction which will eventually allow passengers a longer journey along the Dulas Valley

“This part of our work depends on funding and the availability of suitable materials, machinery and qualified operators, so it is inevitably somewhat stop-start but progress has been steady and is satisfactorily visible,” he said.